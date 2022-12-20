Two weeks after questions about the state’s chosen buyer for the 220-acre former Laconia State School site halted the $21.5 million deal, the buyer’s business partners have agreed to publicly identify themselves, share funding progress, and provide their credentials for pulling off a massive $500 million development.

The team includes an experienced construction company, local law practice, and architect and engineering firms. Also on the team is Jonathan McCoy, who will lead development of the project’s 600 senior and assisted living units. Court records show that McCoy lost a previous senior living facility he owned and operated in a 2017 bankruptcy case. The court-appointed trustee alleged McCoy had used more than $230,000 of the facility’s money to cover personal expenses, including golf club fees and nearly $148,000 in taxes, according to court documents.

