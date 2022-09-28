LACONIA — Republicans Reps. Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, and Richard Littlefield, as well as candidate Steven Bogert, and Democrat candidates Patrick Wood, Charlie St. Clair, Eric Hoffman and David Huot participated in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia's first bipartisan forum Tuesday night. The event ushered in a sense of normalcy and civility for the election cycle. The candidates for New Hampshire House in the recently-redistricted District 5 — including Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 — shared their views with voters.

Topics ranged from homelessness and housing issues to abortion and marijuana laws.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.