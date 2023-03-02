LACONIA — A stalking petition filed by the owner of 65 Gale Ave., a home operated as a short-term rental that has received complaints from several neighbors, was dismissed Thursday by District Court Judge James M. Carroll. Jon Steenbergen, whose real estate company owns the home, filed the petition against Bradford Parker, an across-the-street neighbor.

The issue of stalking, Carroll said in a decision at the hearing, requires a course of conduct with two or more events where a reasonable person could fear for their safety. He dismissed the petition, stating that the evidence was “insufficient to find a course of conduct” meeting that standard. 

