LACONIA — Superior Court Judge Mark D. Attorri issued an order Friday asking for further briefings from counsel before he would issue a decision in the Laconia School District’s appeal of a Department of Labor ruling.

The district is seeking to overturn a DOL decision and order to pay almost $70,000 to former business administrator Christine Blouin. In spring 2022, Superintendent Steve Tucker dismissed Blouin and the school board subsequently voted to terminate her contract on grounds of material breach, voiding a payout of her accrued vacation time.

