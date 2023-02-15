LACONIA — The Laconia School District has filed an appeal in a wage claim decision by the state Department of Labor. In late December, the DOL ruled in favor of former business administrator Christine Blouin, a decision the district is asking the court to overturn or direct the department to reconsider. A hearing on the appeal in Belknap Superior Court is set for April 10.

According to the DOL decision, Superintendent Steve Tucker relieved Blouin of her duties at the beginning of March 2022. The school board voted April 5 not to renew her contract with the district, and then to terminate it. The school board found Blouin to be in material breach of her contract and therefore was not entitled to a cash-out of her accumulated vacation time. Blouin’s counsel was notified of her nonrenewal on April 14, and of her termination for breach five days later.

