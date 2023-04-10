Courtroom

Laconia School District attorney Scott Harris, standing at center, confers with Judge Mark Attorri as Superintendent Steve Tucker, seated at right, and Laconia School Board Chair Jennifer Anderson, standing at right, look on in Superior Court Monday. Former Business Administrator Christine Blouin is seated at the table at left in the center, with her attorney, Peter Callaghan, to her right. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia School District is challenging a Department of Labor ruling in a case involving vacation payout, arguing against the DOL’s limits imposed on the length of the hearing, way of submitting testimony and legal lens used by the hearing officer. The district asked the Belknap Superior Court Monday to either refer the case back to the DOL or overturn its decision.

Christine Blouin, a former business administrator for the Laconia School District, was dismissed by Superintendent Steve Tucker in March 2022. In April 2022, the school board found her to be in breach of contract and therefore not entitled to a cash-out of her accumulated vacation time. Blouin challenged the finding of breach to the state. The Department of Labor sided with Blouin in December, awarding her more than $68,000 in vacation pay and damages. The district is appealing that ruling.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.