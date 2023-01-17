WOLFEBORO — A 50-year-old grocery store was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening. The fire occurred after hours, and no injuries were reported.

Hunter’s Shop 'n Save, a family-owned independent grocery store, was reduced to cinders by a fire that was reported at 9:12 p.m. on Monday, according to Wolfeboro Fire Chief Nathan Nichols. He said 10 departments worked together to extinguish the fire, with some coming from as far as Rochester.

