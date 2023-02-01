HB 208

The House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee heard testimony in favor of HB 208 from Michael Fitzgerald, assistant director of the DES Air Resources Division, seen in the inset in this video screenshot. Wharton Sinkler of Sandwich; Joseph Kwasnik of the NH Network for Environment, Energy and Climate; and Ken Wells of Andover look on.

CONCORD — The majority of those testifying on HB 208 before the House Committee on Science, Technology, and Energy on Monday supported the bill, which calls for updating the state’s climate action policy to include reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Wharton Sinkler of Sandwich told the committee that addressing climate change is not only important for health and the nation’s economic future but also for national security.

