BRISTOL — As the Hill School District approaches the end of its 10-year tuition agreement with the Newfound Area School District, Hill’s superintendent-principal, Brian Connelly, suggested its time to discuss their future relationship.

Connelly, along with Michele Munson, vice chair of the Hill School Board, attended the Nov. 28 meeting of the Newfound Area School Board to start a dialogue about the possible extension of their agreement or perhaps even joining Newfound’s School Administrative Unit 4.

