GILFORD — All services except the campground at Gunstock Mountain Resort are closed until further notice, according to Marketing Manager Jennifer Karnan.

The Adventure Park, which includes the mountain coaster, zip line, lift services and the ropes course, among others, as well as food and beverage services closed midday Thursday per a collective decision by the mountain’s middle management team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.