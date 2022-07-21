GILFORD — All services except the campground at Gunstock Mountain Resort are closed until further notice, according to Marketing Manager Jennifer Karnan.
The Adventure Park, which includes the mountain coaster, zip line, lift services and the ropes course, among others, as well as food and beverage services closed midday Thursday per a collective decision by the mountain’s middle management team.
“We are in the process of trying to figure out, operationally, what our structure will look like here — how we can operate, what measures need to be taken to run safely, first and foremost, and efficiently,” Karnan said.
After the resignation of the senior management team, Gunstock staff is “recalibrating” to be able to continue to operate the campground, which requires maintenance and security staff, and potentially reopen the adventure park. Those two things, however, are not assured, though Karnan said she expects the campground to remain operational.
Whether and when services are able to reopen has major consequences. Lift operations, notably, are needed to run the Soulfest music festival, scheduled for Aug. 4-6, and the ongoing Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo program, Karnan said.
“The staff as a whole feel devastated and disgusted,” Karnan said. “It feels uncomfortable, but we are working to be able to move forward.”
“First and foremost we do want to extend apologies to anybody that had standing reservations for the next couple of days,” Karnan said. “I’m not sure how long this will go on but I do want to apologize for any inconvenience, any let down this caused.”
“We are devastated and we’re devastated for our guests.”
