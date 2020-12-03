LACONIA — A group of volunteers is busy working to help make Christmastime brighter for families in need. But their aim is not to provide just a brighter holiday for those they assist, but a brighter future as well.
On Friday, some 26 families will come to the Evangelical Baptist Church gymnasium to participate in the Christmas Blessing Project organized by the local chapter of Love INC of the Lakes Region, a partnership of 19 area churches, which seeks to mobilize local churches to transform people’s lives.
“We’re about pooling resources and working along denominational lines,” said Ron DeDucca, executive director of the local Love INC group, which includes both evangelical and mainline congregations.
When families who have preregistered for the Christmas Blessing Project event show up, they will meet face-to-face for a half hour with a volunteer who will ask questions to determine their children’s needs and interests to determine the most suitable gifts.
“The volunteers help the families to build a wish list,” Stephany Cameron, interim Love INC board chair and clearinghouse coordinator, said. “They ask them what their children’s interests are or what they like to read.”
The following week the families will go with another volunteer who will act as their personal shopping assistant while they pick out gifts for their children.
Families are asked to pay $5, but Cameron said arrangements can be made for families who cannot afford the registration fee. She recalled that last year one person who showed up to take part in the program was able to pay not only for her family but another one besides.
In addition to help with buying Christmas presents, participating families will be able to sit for a family portrait and will receive some prepackaged Christmas cookies.
Cameron and DeDucca stress that Love INC is not just about bringing about happiness around the holidays.
“We want to give them a chance to tell their stories,” DeDucca said. “When we hear their story we can better connect with them.”
That kind of interaction allows volunteers to steer people to the programs and assistance they need. For some it could be budget planning, for others parenting classes, or getting into a recovery group for someone with a substance abuse problem.
“We call it giving a hand up, not a handout,” Cameron said
The program runs on volunteers and takes “thousands of hours” of volunteer work, DeDucca said.
COVID has prevented the organization from holding its typical fundraising events such as a spaghetti dinner, or concerts.
But Cameron said that they did not want to let the pandemic prevent them from helping others to the degree possible.
“We are handling what we feel is appropriate,” DeDucca said.
Meanwhile, he said, Love INC is relying on the financial support it has been able to get from local churches and businesses, as well as individuals to help support the work they are doing.
