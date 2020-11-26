CENTER HARBOR — Faced with multiple pandemic-related challenges this year, local merchants are still hoping for a successful Black Friday and holiday sales seasons.
In some cases, adaptations are needed.
At Bayswater Books, owner Michelle Taft, is offering curbside, delivery and even private shopping times for those who like to browse her selection of new and used books.
She said her book sales have been strong as more people seem to have time to read during the pandemic.
“We’re selling an awful lot of escape books, ‘The Searcher by Tana French,’ “Anxious People’ by Fredrik Backman,” Taft said.
But non-fiction is selling well, too, including Barack Obama’s, “A Promised Land.”
Self-help books are big.
“It’s all about getting through tough times, mindfulness, kindness books, but also fiction, things that are just a nice happy read. We have a full display of charming books, giving yourself a break.”
She is also planning to order “The Queen’s Gambit,” by Walter Tevis, the fictional tale of a young girl who becomes a grandmaster in chess during the Cold War. The story has been turned into a popular Netflix series.
Taft also sells greeting cards, gift items, women’s accessories, toys, soaps and candles.
For longtime downtown jeweler Robert Sawyer, every day lately has been like Black Friday.
He is in the middle of a 44-day retirement sale. On Dec. 24, he will close a business his father opened in 1946.
“Friday is the kickoff for the Christmas season for us,” he said. “It’s been a busy November. We’ve been building momentum.”
He has been offering sale discounts of up to 70 percent.
What are the hot-selling items?
“Anything that has the word, diamonds in the description,” Sawyer said. “Diamond earrings, diamond rings, diamond and sapphire, diamond and emerald. That seems to be the magic.”
Anne-Marie Lavelle owns Great Northern Trading Company and Great Northern, Too! In the Marketplace at Mill Falls.
She is updating her website to offer curbside pickup for people who don’t want to do in-person shopping. Her wares include T-shirts, sweatshirts, pancake mixes, jams, wine glasses and martini glasses, among various gift, apparel and home decor items.
“We are open on Friday and it will be a good day for us,” she said. “Saturday will be a good day for us, too.”
Tired from a day of Black Friday shopping?
Ben & Jerry’s at Mill Falls is offering its usual assortment of eclectic flavors like Chunky Monkey, Cherry Garcia and Salted Caramel Blondie.
The shop has an Online Ordering Menu for Take Out with contactless payment between noon and 8:30 p.m.
On the Web:
Ben & Jerry’s: www.benjerry.com/meredith
Bayswater Books: www.bayswaterbooks.com
Great Northern Trading Company: greatnortherntradingcompany.com
The Marketplace at Mill Falls: www.millfalls.com/marketplace
