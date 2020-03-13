CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon over the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the risk of catching the disease remains low and there is still no evidence of widespread community transmission.
He said the executive order declaring a state of emergency gives state government additional flexibility to respond to the health care issue, including re-purposing certain state personnel and ordering commercial COVID-19 tests.
Sununu said starting midnight Sunday nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the state are being ordered to restrict most people from visiting. Much governmental and school travel is being suspended.
Sununu said he understands how people are concerned.
"But this is a low-risk situation," he said. "Food supplies are not running out. Supply chains will be there. This is a time for calm."
He also said that health care providers have the flexibility to order COVID-19 tests for patients as needed. State and federal officials have stressed that not everybody needs to be tested, even as production of these tests are being ramped up so more can be provided.
– Rick Green
