LACONIA — Lynda Schmalberger, part of the Foster Grandparent program whose volunteers work at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, said Friday that she would be staying home starting Monday after she and others in the federal program were advised by superiors to self-quarantine until further notice.
“I’m really going to miss these kids,” said Schmalberger who works mostly with kids ages 5 to 9.
Schmalberger said she has underlying health conditions, including congestive heart failure. She said she was afraid that she might pick up the virus from one of the children, who might not even realize they are sick.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region remained open as usual Friday amid public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and Executive Director Chris Emond said club staff members have been taking extra cleaning precautions.
“We’re telling everyone to wash their hands, and we’re wiping down everything. We’re doing a lot more cleaning,” Emond said.
Emond said the Boys & Girls Club would follow the guidance from local school districts if there should be any thought of closing the North Main Street facility.
Both Laconia and Gilford school superintendents said there have been discussions of how to handle the effects of school closings, should they become necessary.
Gilford Superintendent Kirk Beitler said he could foresee schools being closed only if the governor ordered schools to close as part of a declaration of a state of emergency, or if a student or school staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“But we haven’t crossed that bridge,” he said.
Beitler said school administrators, however, have begun preparing by looking into online learning options, including video conferencing platforms such as Zoom Meeting, as ways for students to communicate remotely with teachers. Teachers are also preparing packages of homework assignments — called blizzard bags — which would contain course material to continue their schooling at home.
Tucker said he met with school administrators and nurses on Friday to discuss the situation as well as to update them of the latest guidance from state officials and federal authorities. Tucker stressed that the district is in constant communication with the state departments of Health and Human Services, Public Health, and Education. He said if there were to be a decision to close Laconia School it would not be made unilaterally.
“I have some thoughts, but I would not make that the sole basis of any decision,” he said. Any decision affecting the schools, he said, would be “rational and proportional,” and based on information “that makes sense.”
Tucker said he would meet with administrators and school nurses again on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire remained at six as of mid-afternoon Friday, while the number of cases nationally rose to 1,629, according to statistics available Friday from the Centers for Disease Control.
More and more, events that would be expected to draw crowds have either been canceled or are in question.
The Gilford Youth Center canceled a petting zoo that had been scheduled for today, and the center closed Friday and will remain closed until at least Monday. Laconia school officials will decide Monday whether to cancel Tuesday’s high school band concert.
Gilford Youth Center Executive Director Scott Hodsdon, said the center’s board would decide on Sunday whether to reopen on Monday.
“We will assess then where we go next,” Hodsdon said.
Both the Laconia and Gilford school districts canceled field trips. Meanwhile, the planned Laconia High School band trip to Walt Disney World in Florida, and a trip set for spring vacation week to France by high school foreign-language students has been postponed until later in the year, according to Superintendent Steve Tucker.
Catholic churches across the state have been instructed by the Diocese of Manchester to limit Communion for worshipers to bread only, eliminating distributing wine in a common cup — or chalice. In addition, Bishop Peter Libasci told parishioners to pass the peace during Mass without shaking hands or embracing, and to cancel post-service receptions until further notice.
On Friday, the Episcopal Bishop of New Hampshire called on parishes to cancel all in-church services between next Tuesday and April 5, Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week. But he stopped short of ordering them to do so.
Meanwhile, businesses continue to adapt to the fluid situation.
Brandon Borghi, owner of the Fit Focus health club downtown, said he has not seen any noticeable drop in activity at the facility. He said staff is paying much more attention to cleaning and disinfecting that in the past. Clorox wipes have replaced the regular disinfecting spray used by patrons to wipe down exercise equipment after they use it. The staff is disinfecting surfaces at more frequent intervals, and Borghi said that they are encouraging patrons to tell a staff member if they see a client not cleaning equipment after using it.
Brenda Martel, an owner of Cafe Deja Vu in Laconia, said business has remained pretty steady so far. But she added that she heard some older lunch customers Thursday saying that that would be their last outing for a while.
“It’s changing. A lot are going into panic mode,” she said.
Children seem to tolerate the coronavirus better than other age groups, according to public health experts.
On Friday afternoon, Gilford selectmen held a special meeting to discuss ways to ensure that town employees are safe and stay healthy, and that municipal offices can continue to function.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn said there will be no changes to government meetings, but that selectmen would consider how to deal with gatherings of community groups that use the Town Hall meeting room on a regular basis.
But local government meetings, such as for the Board of Selectmen or Planning Board, will continue as normal.
“We’re not going to restrict access to meetings,” Dunn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.