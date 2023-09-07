GET INVOLVED

Do you know of a farm or other local food producer with a bigger bounty than they need? Visit belknapccd.org to learn more about helping curb food waste and give everyone access to nutritious food.

LACONIA — As most gardeners know, there comes a point in the season when you just have more zucchini, or tomatoes, or beans, than you can personally handle. Rather than watch the produce rot, you might invite a neighbor to come into your plot and take what they could use.

This act is known as “gleaning,” combing through a fruit or vegetable patch, usually after the main harvest, to collect what might otherwise go to waste.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.