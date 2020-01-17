The Gilford and Meredith Democratic Committee will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Gilford Library Meeting Room at 6 p.m. The topics for discussion will be 2020 activism and running for town and state offices. Louise Spencer from the Kent Street Coalition will be the guest speaker. Several past candidates and present town officeholders will be on hand to answer questions about running for office. Gilford-Meredith Democratic Committee meetings are open to all registered Democrats and like-minded independents.
