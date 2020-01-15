LACONIA — Last week’s meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee was postponed due to the weather and road conditions, so the January meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1670, 143 Court St., Laconia.
This month’s guest speaker will be Matt Mowers, candidate for the U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District. Mowers served as executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party in 2013-15. He worked on the presidential campaigns of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Donald Trump in 2016, and served on the transition team for President Trump. More recently, Mowers was the senior White House adviser to the State Department for two years in the Trump administration.
Mowers will share his reasons for deciding to run for the U.S. House of Representatives and his goals, if elected.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents.
The Committee strongly encourages its members to continue to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, visit www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
