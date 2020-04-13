GILFORD — The free dump days scheduled for this weekend have been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was to have taken place this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the town’s Solid Waste Center on Kimball Road which is off Route 11C (Lily Pond Road).
Town Administrator Scott Dunn said a new date will be set once the coronavirus social-distancing restrictions are lifted.
While townspeople drop off household trash and recyclables free of charge, the center normally charges for disposal of larger items. For example, the cost for disposing tires is $3 apiece, and $10 for large electronics, and mattresses and box springs.
Dunn said this would be the first Free Dump Day at the new facility which opened in January.
