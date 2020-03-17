BELMONT — The Belmont Town Hall will be closed to the public, beginning on Wednesday, March 18, and continuing until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
Town employees will continue to work, and most of transactions can be done online or arranged by phone or email. Transactions that can take place online include vehicle registration renewals and the payment of taxes and water and sewer bills.
Residents still may schedule an appointment with the appropriate personnel to complete transactions at the Town Hall during normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Anyone who is sick should make every attempt to conduct business online or by phone or email. Employees have been advised to discretely refuse to provide services to any person who is obviously sick with symptoms such as runny nose, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, or fever.
Belmont police and fire departments will continue to serve the residents on a “business as usual” basis; however, residents are asked to keep all non-emergency calls to a minimum.
Those with non-emergency COVID-19-related questions may call 211, the state hotline specifically for such questions, which operates 24 hours a day, every day.
All Belmont board and committee meetings will be cancelled through April 3, at which time future meeting dates will be reevaluated.
Visit the town website, www.belmontnh.org, for news and updates.
For those needing to contact staff members, the town has provided the following directory:
Tax questions, Marriage Licenses, Marriage Certificates, Birth Certificates and Divorce Decrees. Vehicle or Boat Registrations, and Dog Licensing: Tax Collector Cynthia DeRoy, 603-267-8300, ext. 122, tctc@belmontnh.org; Deputy Collector Jennifer Cashman, 603-267-8300, ext. 131, tctcdeputy@belmontnh.org. and Clerk Michelle Stanyan, 603-267-8300, ext. 114, tctcclerk2@belmontnh.org.
Trash and Recycling: Town Administrator Jeanne Beaudin, 603-267-8300, ext. 124, townadministrator@belmontnh.org.
Assessing Department questions including Veteran’s Credits and Tax Exemptions: Assistant Town Administrator Alicia Jipson, 603-267-8300, ext. 118, administration@belmontnh.org.
Building Department questions: Building Inspector Steven Paquin, 603-267-8300, ext. 111, buildingofficial@belmontnh.org; Land Use Administrative Assistant, Elaine Murphy, 603-267-8300, ext. 119, landuse@belmontnh.org; and Building Clerk Colleen Akerman, 603-267-8300, ext. 132, buildingclerk@belmontnh.org.
Planning Department questions: Town Planner Dari Sassan, 603-267-8300, ext. 113, planner@belmontnh.org; Land Use Administrative Assistant, Elaine Murphy, 603-267-8300, ext. 119, landuse@belmontnh.org, Land Use Technician Rick Ball, 603-267-8300, ext. 125, lutech@belmontnh.org.
Finance Department questions: Finance Director Denise Rollins, 603-267-8300, ext. 112, finance@belmontnh.org.
For general questions where you are not sure whom to call, contact Town Administrator Jeanne Beaudin, 603-267-8300, ext. 124, townadministrator@belmontnh.org; or Assistant Town Administrator Alicia Jipson, 603-267-8300, ext. 118, administration@belmontnh.org.
