Fred Caruso, Northeast Communications Corporation’s operations manager, assistant general manager and longtime WFTN-FM morning personality, has been named the New Hampshire Broadcaster of the Year for 2021.
Caruso studied broadcasting in Boston after being influenced by his uncle Carl Caruso, an ABC announcer. Fred Caruso joined WFTN, also known as Mix 94.1, in 1978. He became a morning personality in the mid 1980s and is still one of Central New Hampshire’s most well-known radio personalities. He and his wife live in Franklin and have two children and three grandchildren.
Caruso is also known to many as Winnisquam High School’s baseball coach. Caruso has often participated in the New Hampshire Special Olympics Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach and the Winni Dip held on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Caruso also created the Mix’s “Cash ‘n Cans” food and fund drive during which he broadcasts from the station's van at locations throughout Concord and the Lakes Region. This drive, which will start this year on Dec. 13, is responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and tons of cans for food pantries.
