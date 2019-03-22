HAVERHILL — A 20-year-old Franklin man is facing a Class B felony charge of witness tampering, as well as a Class A misdemeanor stalking charge, as a result of being indicted by a Grafton County Superior Court Grand Jury on March 15.
Joshua L. Cross Jr. is alleged to have threatened his stalking victim in Bristol through a SnapChat message: “And if I do go to jail because of you. Better watch your back I’ll slash your tires. Plant weed and alcohol at your job. I’ll make your life hell b****,” according to the indictment.
Franklin police arrested Cross on a charge of domestic violence-simple assault on Dec. 22, and his SnapChat message, which triggered the stalking charge, is alleged to have occurred “on or about” Dec. 31, according to the indictment.
