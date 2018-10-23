GILFORD — Four Rochester men were arrested Monday for trespassing at Kimball Castle.
With Halloween approaching, Gilford police warned that anyone caught on the premises of the iconic landmark on Lockes Hill will also be arrested.
Police identified those arrested Monday as Devon Demerchant, 20, Jacob Velasquez, 18, Cameron Chick, 20, and Trevor Nagengast, all of Rochester. All four were charged with criminal trespass. In addition, Demerchant was arrested for possession of marijuana.
“This is private property and it’s clearly posted,” said Gilford Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley, who noted that the long-vacant landmark attracts curiosity seekers, particularly around Halloween time because, according to local lore, it is believed to be haunted.
Modeled after a medieval castle on the Rhine River in Germany, Kimball Castle was built in the late 1890s as a summer home, with a commanding view of Lake Winnipesaukee. The building which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been unoccupied since 1960. It was recently sold to the owners of a real estate firm who have plans to transform the crumbling structure into a wedding and event venue.
