Railroad

The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, headquarted in Meredith, pulls into the Weirs Beach station earlier this summer. The scenic railroad, along with Hobo Railroad in Lincoln, were acquired this week by Patriot Rail Company of Jacksonville, Florida. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — Two scenic railroad companies, with trains in the North Country and the Lakes Region, have been acquired by a Florida company seeking to expand its tourism train holdings.

Hobo Railroad, headquartered in Lincoln, and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, in Meredith, were both acquired by Patriot Rail Company, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company shared news of the sale Aug. 22.

