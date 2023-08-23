MEREDITH — Two scenic railroad companies, with trains in the North Country and the Lakes Region, have been acquired by a Florida company seeking to expand its tourism train holdings.
Hobo Railroad, headquartered in Lincoln, and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, in Meredith, were both acquired by Patriot Rail Company, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company shared news of the sale Aug. 22.
Both the Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic railroads, which operated on a combined 54 miles of track, were founded by the late Ed Clark in 1987, and have been operated by members of the Clark family ever since, including Brenda Clark, Ben Clark and Jennifer Franz recently. They said, in a joint statement:
“It has been our passion to sustain the joy that Ed Clark first created in the late 1980s for the thousands of smiling faces who rode our historic trains and enjoyed the White Mountains and the beautiful Lakes Region. Now it is time to pass this extraordinary legacy on to Patriot Rail, which has the experience, commitment and ability to take this wonderful tourist operation to even greater heights.”
Patriot Rail, which describes itself as the third-largest short-line holding company, has a portfolio including 32 railroads and related service companies in 23 states.
Katie Roller, director of public affairs, said most of Patriot Rail’s operations are in freight, and tourism trains represent a way to expand and diversify.
“It’s a sector of our business that we see a growth opportunity,” Roller said. Patriot’s existing tourism experience comes in the form of the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, in Georgia, which serves more than 130,000 patrons per year, and which was recently recognized by Southern Living Magazine.
In a prepared statement, Patriot Rail Chief Executive Officer John Fenton said it was a “privilege” to take on assets founded and developed by the Clark family. “Working in close partnership with the state of New Hampshire, today’s announcement ensures that we continue the long tradition of providing a superb tourist rail experience in the region. We welcome the Hobo, Winnipesaukee, and Rail Bike Adventures employees to our Patriot team, and together we aim to further elevate the Clark family’s treasured service for rail patrons and riders.”
Roller explained the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway has been “a very successful part of our business,” and they saw opportunity to grow the New Hampshire venture. “It was a good way to get into the area, expand and grow that,” she said.
Patriot Rail was impressed, Roller said, with the emphasis both the region and the state place on visitation as an economic activity.
“We’re excited to be here, this is a neat area. Tourism is treated very seriously,” she said. She and her team felt welcomed, particularly by the local chambers of commerce, and said that spirit of hospitality would translate to repeat business for the trains and the rail bikes, which operate out of downtown Laconia.
“The rail bikes are a really unique thing,” Roller said about the pedal-powered carts groups can use to motor down railroad tracks. “They have taken off, and people love them. It’s a nice adventure, it’s a family adventure.”
While the announcement of the deal spoke of “new and exciting upgrades” to the rail operations, Roller said there wouldn’t likely be any changes in the short-term. Patriot intends to operate the Hobo and Winnipesaukee railroads just as the Clarks did, at least for the time being.
“We’ll be evaluating those services and see how we can expand them in the area,” she said.
Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, celebrated news of the sale.
“Patriot Rail is a wonderful organization,” Gifford said. “They know what they’re doing, and bring a lot of knowledge and background. It’s definitely a bright future for the trains in the Lakes Region and beyond, as they also service Lincoln.”
It’s significant that the rails are in good hands, as the trains are an important element of the local tourism economy, Gifford said. Evidence for that is the number of bus and other group tours that book the trains as part of their Lakes Region activities, which also include visits to other attractions.
“The train is an asset to our area, not everywhere has them,” Gifford said. She noted the group tours generally book visits months in advance. “They are staying overnight, that’s adding to our economy. People want things to do, and this is good for all ages, from young children to seniors. Who doesn’t like to hear the train whistle go?”
Gifford said she was encouraged by meetings she’s had with the Patriot Rail leadership team. She said she would specifically like to see tourist trains running out of Laconia’s downtown.
“I’m excited to see what their plans are for 2024,” Gifford said.
