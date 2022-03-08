LACONIA — The director of the Belknap County Nursing Home director says she's seeing the first glimmers of improving conditions which could lead to admitting new patients to the facility in the coming months.
But, Shelley Richardson cautioned County Commissioners on Monday that the ability to take new admissions hinges on being able to hire more nurses.
Richardson said the home’s census is down to 57 patients. Given that the home is licensed to care for 94 patients, that puts the occupancy rate at 60%.
New admissions to the facility were halted when the COVID pandemic hit two years ago.
“Slowly we’re moving in the right direction,” Richardson told the commissions. “We’re starting to see a little light.”
Staffing continues to be a challenge, however, with 23 full-time and eight part-time positions vacant. Of the vacant full-time positions, Richardson said seven are for registered nurses, 13 for nursing assistants, and three for licensed practical nurses.
She said she is starting to see a “little increase“ in interest from job applicants for the open positions.
Richardson said that if the COVID positivity rate continues to decline the home could begin allowing new admissions in April or May.
“But,” she cautioned, “that will be hard without enough nurses” on staff. Five more nurses would need to be hired before the new admissions could begin, she said.
There are more than 90 people on the home’s waiting list.
The County Commissioners had proposed putting $7.6 million in the nursing home budget for nursing salaries and benefits, an amount that would enable the home to become fully staffed. The County Delegation approved $6.3 million, reasoning that low occupancy and staff shortages would continue.
On Tuesday County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said the commission would ask the delegation for a supplemental appropriation if needed in order to cover additional staffing costs brought on by increased admissions.
