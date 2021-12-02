TILTON — A stolen car speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Laconia Road in Belmont Wednesday night crashed head-on into another passenger vehicle just west of Mosquito Bridge, sending five seriously injured people to hospital, according to Tilton and Belmont police.
Reports allege that at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday Belmont Police pursued a Toyota Camry with Quebec plates, reported stolen from Londonderry, which refused to slow down or pull over. The car crossed the bridge into Sanbornton and into Tilton, jumped a cement median, then collided head on with an Audi traveling east. Ambulances transported the Audi’s passengers, Steven Laurent, 61, and Cathy Bisbano, 58, both of Meredith, from the scene.
The Camry’s driver, Chad Glodgett, 39, of Concord and passengers Trevor Glodgett, 41, of Pittsfield, and Alexa Robichaud, 31, of Tilton, were extracted from the 2021 Camry by Jaws of Life, according to a release from Tilton Police. The occupants of the Audi were taken to Concord Hospital in Concord and admitted. Two of the three in the Camry were transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, said Police Chief Corey Piser.
Chad Glodgett was listed in life-threatening condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock on Thursday afternoon, according to police. No information was available on the four others, but all sustained serious injuries, Piser said.
Driver impairment is believed to be a cause of the crash near the intersection of Route 3 with Bay Road. “Any time you have excessive speed and alcohol, the accidents tend to be more severe,” Piser said.
Law enforcement from Tilton, Sanbornton and Belmont responded to the accident, along with NH State Police who were in the area, said Lieut. Abraham Gilman of Tilton PD. The road was closed for almost six hours and traffic was rerouted until 2:30 a.m.
The Belknap Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, a law enforcement agency, arrived at the scene to investigate, but its findings may not be available for several weeks, Piser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.