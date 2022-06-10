LACONIA — A firefighter rescued a man from the Winnipesaukee River in downtown Laconia Thursday.
The Fire Department was called just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of the river behind the City Hall parking lot upstream from the Avery Dam, according to Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
The responding crew found a man about 20 feet from the river bank in 8 to 10 feet of water who was struggling to keep his head above water.
It was unclear how the victim came to be in the water, the chief said. He added the man was fully clothed and wearing a backpack. He appeared to be in his 50s, Beattie said. Authorities did not release his name.
A firefighter swam out to the struggling man and brought him back to shore, Beattie said. He was initially treated by Fire Department paramedics/EMTs and then taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital—Laconia. It was not known if the man was admitted, he said.
The chief said there was a moderate current in the area of the river where the man was, a few hundred feet above the Avery Dam. He estimated that water temperature to be in the low 60s.
Beetle said it was fortunate that there were bystanders who were able to point out to firefighters where in the river the man was.
“Early notification from bystanders was an important component in helping the Fire Department to make a successful rescue,” he said.
The Gilford and Belmont fire departments were dispatched to provide assistance. Laconia police also helped out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.