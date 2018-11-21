LACONIA — This is the time of year for using fireplaces, wood stoves, candles and furnaces.
That means it can also be the time of year for structure fires if people aren’t careful, warns Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
“You want to have your chimneys cleaned, your heating sources serviced,” he said. “Whether it is an oil or gas furnace, or a boiler, make sure they are running properly.”
People with wood stoves should burn only clean, dry wood.
“Don’t put garbage in there,” he said.
And don’t put a Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove at the end of the season.
While the Christmas tree is up, make sure it is watered and moist. A dry tree adorned with hot Christmas lights could be a recipe for disaster. The lights themselves should be checked to make sure they are in good condition, with no frayed wires.
People need to use caution with space heaters, particularly older ones.
This is also a good time of year to make sure residences have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. People should also sleep with their bedroom doors closed.
“Whether you are in an apartment building, whether you own or rent, the difference between an open and closed bedroom door is incredible,” Beattie said. “A closed door will keep smoke out longer and you’ll have more time to react and evacuate.”
The National Fire Protection Association says half of all home heating fires occur in the months of December, January and February. Heating equipment is involved in one of every seven reported home fires and one in every five home fire deaths.
Anything that can burn should be kept at least 3 feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
Portable generators need to be outside, away from windows and as far away as possible from the home.
Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container at least 10 feet from the home or nearby buildings.
Plug only one heat-producing appliance, such as a space heater, into an electrical outlet at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.