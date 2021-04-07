LACONIA — A woman has died following a two-alarm fire at a residence on Highland Street Wednesday afternoon.
Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the woman, who he described as elderly, was found shortly after 2 p.m. by firefighters on the first floor of the building at 171 Highland Street. She was not breathing and firefighters began CPR immediately, the chief said.
Beattie said he was informed about 4:30 p.m. that the woman had died. He was unable to identify the woman and said her family was being notified.
