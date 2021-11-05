LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Edward J. Engler, former mayor of Laconia and founder of The Laconia Daily Sun, died on Nov. 5. He was 73.
Engler was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and endured four years of surgeries and treatments. Since April, he had resided at the Los Alamitos, California home of Laura and Stephen Fitzmaurice, his daughter and son-in-law, where he died.
A celebration of life is expected to be held in Laconia in the spring of 2022. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral has been scheduled.
