St. Joseph

A statue of St. Joseph stands with a repaired finger in front of the downtown church. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Almost exactly four years after parishioners were informed that St. Joseph Church would be demolished and subsequently sold, they received a new update: the church will be restored for use as a day chapel and columbarium, a place where urns are housed. With extensive repairs and renovations to the 1929 building needed, stakeholders must collaborate to meet a steep fundraising goal.

“This proposed use really encapsulates what we feel is the best use for both the living and the dead,” said Tara Bishop, communications director for the Diocese of Manchester, the head of the Catholic Church in New Hampshire and owner of the property. Bishop noted that, if the columbarium is realized, it will be the first freestanding one in the Diocese.

