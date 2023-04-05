LACONIA — Working with the Pastoral and Finance Councils of St. Joseph Church, the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has proposed to keep the church in use as a day chapel and columbarium.
The day chapel would provide the faithful with opportunities to pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament and attend Diocesan-arranged services. In addition, a section of the church would be converted into a columbarium, a structure for the reposition of funeral urns. Columbaria are already in use at Catholic cemeteries in the Diocese of Manchester, including the Mount Calvary Cemeteries in Manchester and Somersworth.
“This combined purpose for the Church edifice will fulfill one of the corporal works of mercy, burying the dead. It is believed this will provide an appropriate and just use for this sacred building,” explained Rev. Marc B. Drouin, pastor, in a letter distributed to parishioners during weekend Masses at St. André Bessette Parish. “There are also many steps that need to occur, such as seeking city approvals, raising funds, and facilitating necessary repairs.”
The cost of building repairs is estimated at $1.5 million, not including the costs to remodel the building interior for its proposed use. Details about project progress and fundraising efforts will be shared with parishioners as they become available.
Anyone interested in donating to the restoration efforts should direct them to St. André Bessette Parish, 277 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246. For more information about the Diocese of Manchester, visit catholicnh.org.
