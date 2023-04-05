LACONIA — Working with the Pastoral and Finance Councils of St. Joseph Church, the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has proposed to keep the church in use as a day chapel and columbarium.

The day chapel would provide the faithful with opportunities to pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament and attend Diocesan-arranged services. In addition, a section of the church would be converted into a columbarium, a structure for the reposition of funeral urns. Columbaria are already in use at Catholic cemeteries in the Diocese of Manchester, including the Mount Calvary Cemeteries in Manchester and Somersworth.

