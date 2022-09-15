LACONIA — When Dawn Longval, founder and president of Isaiah 61 Cafe, talks about her four-year crusade to help people experiencing homelessness, she describes a road less traveled, guided by a steadfast desire to serve God.

That journey took her to the Queen City last Thursday, where the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester presented the Sanbornton resident with the Diocese of Manchester’s eighth Vita et Caritas Award, which means For Life and Love. The award honors a volunteer in New Hampshire whose charitable work helps transform the lives of women, children and families, and exemplifies the Gospel message to love others, according to a statement from the diocese.

