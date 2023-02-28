An early prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggested contaminants from the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio could drift into the Northeast, but according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the Granite State lucked out with the wind current.

Nearly a month ago, a train operated by Norfolk Southern carrying hazardous materials, namely vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride is known to cause liver cancer. It has a boiling point of nearly 8 degrees Fahrenheit, essentially turning the damaged train cars into ticking time bombs. As the pressure built up in the damaged tanker cars, the decision was made to do a controlled release and burn of the contents in order to avoid a larger explosion. The move resulted in a black cloud of toxic chemicals that soared over 4 miles into the air, with both environmental and political implications.

