Floorplan

WORK Lakes Region will have a conference room, 13 dedicated private office desk spaces and about 10 “hot desks” in a quiet group space. There will also be a drop-in co-working space that will be more casual and conversational. Memberships at WORK will be flexible based on the needs and the timeline of each individual. (Courtesy graphic)

 Jodie Marshall Gallant

LACONIA — Remote working opportunities are largely still prevalent after pandemic restrictions waned, with workers enjoying the flexibility, freedom and independence that comes with being untethered from a central office. But many, despite the mobility, have missed the social aspect, as well as practical benefits such as internet capacity and quiet meeting rooms, a dedicated office provides.

Jodie Gallant, who has run the marketing-agency-meets-business-coaching venture JMG Business Strategies for the past 11 years, was one of the latter group. During the pandemic, her company went remote and Gallant pivoted to a home office. As time passed, she found herself “yearning for community” and for having a dedicated work location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.