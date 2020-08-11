LACONIA — The wait is over — the results are in for the 2020 Best Of the Lakes Region presented by the Bank of New Hampshire. Visit laconiadailysun.com to read the Best Of the Lakes Region magazine with a list of all the winners.
Despite the disruptions that the pandemic wrought this year, the Best Of the Lakes Region program, now in its second year, built on the success of the inaugural year.
Bill Cummings is president of Nerus Strategies, the company that partners with The Laconia Daily Sun to offer the local Best Of program. He said that this year's competition saw about 145,000 votes cast by 26,000 unique voters, both of which are notable increases over last year.
Cummings said he's seen similar increases in the 23 other markets where Nerus runs "Best Of" programs. He said there are some things the pandemic hasn't changed.
"The people that want to be best, still want to be best," Cummings said. "The people that are in business want that recognition. There's a bit of an understanding that COVID is temporary, and businesses want to be here after whatever the new normal looks like."
An informal celebration will be held next week. Winners are invited to stop by, snap a photo and pick up their certificates and a bundle of magazines outside The Laconia Daily Sun's new office at the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave., Thursday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Winners can reserve a spot by visiting laconiadailysun.com/best.
Continued participation in the contest underscored several other things for Cummings: local markets need to have a media partner so that small businesses can reach new customers. And, he added, "There's a great group of businesses in the Lakes Region. To get into the top two is an accomplishment. Congratulations to those businesses."
