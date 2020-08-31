LACONIA — The Laconia Daily Sun's annual Fall Fun Guide is set to hit newsstands later this month. Space is still available for local businesses to reach leaf peepers, families, and even people looking to relocate to the area.
The Daily Sun partners with the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce on the publication, which is filled with information about things to do, dining, lodging, shopping, events, home improvement, and more.
"The Fall Fun Guide is a publication that both locals and visitors use to explore the Lakes Region. It's full of ideas to discover and to rediscover. Many local employers also use it as a recruitment tool to attract new employees to live and work in our region," says Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
Although there's no Pumpkin Festival this year, there will be plenty of opportunities for carving, viewing and celebrating pumpkins on display throughout the area, as well as libation and food tours, and other events. The Fall Fun Guide will have all the details.
To advertise in the Fall Fun Guide, contact your Laconia Daily Sun account representative, or email crystal@laconiadailysun.com. The deadline to reserve advertising space is Friday, Sept. 4.
