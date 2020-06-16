LACONIA — The Laconia Daily Sun and its reporters and editors are among the finalists in the community service, spot news, First Amendment, and graphics categories of the New Hampshire Press Association's Distinguished Journalism Contest.
Daily Sun Reporter Roberta Baker has two of the three finalists in the community service category.
One was an in-depth look at anti-Semitism, including discussions with members of local Temple B’Nai Israel, which adopted safety and emergency protocols with police assistance. Another looked at workers with disabilities, focusing on a man who rose above an intellectual disability to live independently, become a longtime and reliable restaurant worker and a trainer of other employees.
Daily Sun reporters Adam Drapcho and Mike Mortensen are finalists in the spot news category for a story about two friends who were killed when their boats collided on Lake Winnipesaukee. The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. on a Saturday when a couple were leaving the island to meet friends for dinner just as another man was returning to the island.
The entry in the First Amendment category was a series of articles by reporter Rick Green and an editorial concerning public openness in Laconia City government.
Part of the entry detailed the lack of a requirement for local candidates, including those running for mayor and City Council, to disclose who contributed to their campaigns, how much was given and how much was spent.
The entry also included stories about land purchases approved by the City Council outside of the public eye and not disclosed until the newspaper reviewed unsealed minutes from non-public sessions.
The award honors “leadership on free speech issues and is presented to newsrooms or companies from all media for reporting, editorials, commentary or legal challenges that illuminate or uphold the First Amendment values or educate the public about the importance of free speech in a democratic society.”
Daily Sun graphic artist Janis Carroll was named a finalist in the graphic/cartoon/illustration category for her creation of the "Snow, man," layout on the front page of the January 19, 2019 edition.
Final places in the contest will be announced at an event to be scheduled.
