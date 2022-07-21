GILFORD — After Gunstock Mountain Resort’s entire senior management team resigned Wednesday night admit tensions with the Gunstock Area Commission, the mountain subsequently closed operations, and members of the resigned management team, including former General Manager Tom Day, have gone on record with the ultimatum that they will return to their posts only if Commission members Peter Ness and David Strang are removed from their position.

The GAC is a five-member team appointed by the county delegation of state representatives to oversee the operation of the county-owned resort. 

