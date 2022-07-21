GILFORD — After Gunstock Mountain Resort’s entire senior management team resigned Wednesday night admit tensions with the Gunstock Area Commission, the mountain subsequently closed operations, and members of the resigned management team, including former General Manager Tom Day, have gone on record with the ultimatum that they will return to their posts only if Commission members Peter Ness and David Strang are removed from their position.
The GAC is a five-member team appointed by the county delegation of state representatives to oversee the operation of the county-owned resort.
Gov. Chris Sununu released an open letter censuring the remaining commissioners — Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch resigned in solidarity with Day and his team — as well as State Reps. Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, and Gregg Hough. Sununu stated that these officials had “lost the trust of the citizens of Belknap County” and that, as long as they remain in their positions, “the County will continue to suffer.”
The primary campaign for state elections is ongoing. Candidates and officials alike have weighed in with their thoughts.
In a written statement sent via email, Silber said that the resignation of Kiedaisch and the management “is the result of a well-orchestrated and well-financed campaign of disinformation to divert attention from soon to be released reports from the financial and legal auditors engaged by the Gunstock Area Commission.”
Silber also addressed the governor’s letter in his statement, calling his interference “unwarranted.”
“It is truly unfortunate that the governor failed to have any contact with the chair of the Gunstock Area Commission or the chair of the Belknap County Delegation or the other two elected State Representatives he called out before inserting himself into a controversy about which he actually knows very little,” Silber said.
Hough declined to comment on the governor’s letter. Sylvia could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
The county delegation is not united on the matter.
Rep. Travis O’Hara, who is challenging Sylvia for the Republican nomination in the Belknap District 4 race, emphasized that the incident at the GAC meeting causing management to resign was a tipping point.
“It’s not just about the table,” he said, referring to the fact that management was seated in the audience instead of alongside the GAC, “it’s a sign of respect. That was a slap in the face for Day and his team.”
O’Hara said he fears for Gunstock’s survival without the senior management team, and emphasized that Gunstock benefits the taxpayers and businesses of Belknap County.
He added that he has had constituents reach out to him asking about whether it was possible to remove members of the GAC.
"I feel the current commission is completely responsible for chasing the management away," said Rep. Mike Bordes of Belknap District 3. "As far as financials go, [current commissioners] want too much oversight. They are micromanaging, over-managing, the management team. I don't think there was any financial malfeasance on the part of the management team. They have done a top-notch job."
Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia, a Republican representing the Belknap 4 district, said that it is important to remember that the commissioners are volunteers, who each have a lot going on and other commitments.
“I don’t have evidence of them micromanaging anyone,” Harvey-Bolia said. “If they want to look into the finances of Gunstock, that is their job and I support them.”
When he announced his resignation at the GAC meeting, Day said to the commissioners, “It seems there's a lot more control that wants to come from your side of it, so I feel that my role here is diminished.”
Harvey-Bolia criticized the Gunstock managers for their en-masse resignation and Gov. Sununu for his statement, arguing that he was insufficiently informed. “I am unaware of the governor reaching out to me or any of the commissioners to get their side of the story,” she said.
Timothy Lang, Republican representative of Belknap 4 and District 2 state senate candidate, released a statement that said, “I stand with Governor Sununu and Senator Giuda in opposing the Belknap County Delegations’ reckless actions that have led to this mass departure at Gunstock. Gunstock is a jewel of the Lakes Region that has brought outdoor family recreation to generations of Granite Staters.”
Candidate for the Belknap 3 district Charlie St. Clair spoke in favor of the Gunstock management’s track record, and criticized the County delegation’s treatment of senior management.
An all-staff meeting was scheduled for Thursday morning by Day, where he was to address employees and answer questions about how Gunstock would run going forward. He was prevented from doing so and members of the Belknap County Sheriff’s office watched him leave the building, alongside all those who resigned. They were told to clean out their desks, though they had all submitted a two weeks’ notice. Day expressed willingness at the GAC meeting to assist with any transition.
“I find it outrageous and beneath the dignity of the county to do that to these employees,” St. Clair said. “Submitting a two weeks’ notice was the right thing to do, the admirable thing. They should have been allowed to finish their term and facilitate a transition. That would have been best for everyone.”
“All indications are that the management team did a good job, to not allow them to... to treat them like that is wrong,” St. Clair continued. “This is bad for the citizens of Belknap County... Hopefully citizens will remember this in November.”
