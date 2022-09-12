LACONIA — A temporary Ward 6 moderator was set to be appointed by the City Council at its meeting Monday night — less than 12 hours before the polls open for primary elections Tuesday morning. 

The temporary moderator, Catherine Tokarz, will be overseen by two people from the state. The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office appointed Bonnie Winnona Mackinnon, who was a moderator in Nottingham for 11 years, as an election monitor. Mackinnon, as well as Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey, will be in Ward 6 all day Tuesday, according to City Clerk Katie Gargano.

