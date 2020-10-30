LACONIA — The City Council has appointed several local residents to serve on various city boards or commissions.
Dean Anson II was reappointed to serve three years on the Conservation Commission. He was also reappointed to a four-year term representing the city on the Lakes Region Planning Commission.
Bradley Fitzgerald was appointed to serve five years on the Building Code Board of Appeals. The board reviews appeals filed concerning decisions of the building official.
Joseph Driscoll III was reappointed to a three-year term on the Weirs Tax Increment Financing District Advisory Board. The board advises the City Council on planning, construction and implementation of the development program and maintenance and operation issues within the Weirs TIF District.
Michael DellaVecchia was appointed a regular member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, filling the remainder of a term that expires in August 2022. DellaVecchia has been serving on the ZBA as an alternate member.
Kimon Koulet was reappointed to a three-year term on the Highway Safety Commission. The commission has the authority, subject to subsequent confirmation by the City Council, to establish rules and regulations governing the use of public streets, highways, parking lots and parking on any other city-owned property.
