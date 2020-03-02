LACONIA — While the City Council was able to fill the remaining vacancies on the Planning Board, there are still several municipal boards and commissions which still have vacancies.
They are:
• Board of Assessors, one alternate position.
• Library Board of Trustees, one alternate position.
• Personnel Advisory Board, one regular position.
• Heritage Commission, one regular and one alternate position.
• Downtown TIF District Advisory Board, two regular positions.
• Lakeport TIF District Advisory Board, two regular positions.
• Building Code Board of Appeals. Two positions.
City Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the two positions on the Building Code Board of Appeals should ideally be filled by a person with expertise in the fire safety or fire suppression fields, and a registered plumber. But failing that, the seats could be filled by two members of the general public.
Also there are vacancies for three regular and and two alternate positions on the Historic District Commission. The City Council is scheduled to interview at its March 9 meeting 11 people who have applied to serve on the commission.
Those interested in serving on any of these boards or commissions should contact the City Manager’s Office at 603-527-1270.
