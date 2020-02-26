LACONIA — The city’s Planning Board is back to full strength after the City Council appointed two people to fill vacancies on the seven-person panel.
The council unanimously appointed Jewell Fox as a regular member and Stacy Soucy as an alternate member.
In their interviews before the council on Feb. 10, Soucy said she wanted to volunteer more and do more for the city, while Fox pointed out that she had familiarized herself with the city’s Master Plan.
The two were among five who put their names forward for consideration after the Planning Department issued an appeal asking city residents interested in serving on the Planning Board to come forward.
The vacancies were making it hard for the board to muster a quorum, and in January the board had to cancel its meeting.
City Councilor David Bownes, who also serves on the board, complimented the five applicants for offering to serve.
