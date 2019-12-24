LACONIA — The City Council on Monday raised the yearly salary of City Manager Scott Myers from $135,000 to $142,000, effective Jan. 1.
Myers thanked the council.
“I appreciate the confidence,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed eight and a-half years of working here in the city and look forward to being here as long as you’ll have me.”
Mayor Ed Engler praised Myers.
“Obviously, we have tremendous confidence in the performance you’ve done as city manager,” Engler said.
The salary appears in line with other city managers.
Published reports indicate the city manager in Claremont, a city of 13,000, is $122,000, and the position pays $165,000 in Portsmouth, a city of 20,000.
Laconia has about 16,000 residents.
Myers was hired in June 2011 at a probationary salary of $90,000, which was raised to $95,000 after six months.
– Rick Green
