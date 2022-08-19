LACONIA — A request for a rehearing between the Taylor Community and their Cottonwood Avenue neighbors, changes to city ordinance that could allow a local family to keep their pet goats, two property sales, and a proposal for water main replacement will go before the Laconia City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting.

Request for Cottonwood cul de sac rehearing

City Council sides with Cottonwood residents over Taylor Community in cul-de-sac petition
City Council weighs eminent domain petition over Cottonwood Avenue turnaround

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.