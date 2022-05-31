LACONIA — The city brush dump was closed on Tuesday, and the Public Works Department was unsure when it would reopen.
The amount of wood and tree branches has reached the point that no more can be taken until the material that is already there can be burned. The DPW had been unable to burn the brush for a number of days because of the dry conditions, Public Works Director Wes Anderson explained Friday.
But on Tuesday DPW crews began burning the accumulated debris after the department received the necessary permission from the Fire Department.
“But we have to wait to see how much we are able to burn today," Anderson said Tuesday morning, explaining that whether the facility would reopen today (Wednesday) remained uncertain. If Tuesday's burning significantly reduced the amount of brush and other wood scrap then the facility will be able to reopen. But if not, the facility will remain closed undtil the amount of debris is sufficiently reduced.
The last measurable rainfall in the area was on May 17. Significant rainfall which had been forecast for Saturday failed to materialize, Anderson said.
However, the fire danger was lowered Tuesday because of the increased humidity, he explained. But, he added, dryer air was expected to return Wednesday.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, on Friday, said the concern about fire danger should decline in the coming days.
“Once things begin to green up it gets much better,” he said.
Anderson said anyone with questions about the Brush Dump should call 603-528-6379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.