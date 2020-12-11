LACONIA — Allan Beetle, chair of the newly-created "It’s For the Kids Community Challenge," presented a check for $249,460 to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction during a live broadcast on Friday. The check represented the fundraising efforts of over 40 community teams who came together this year to support the auction and more than half of the $430,907 raised by the annual auction.
That amount, despite the worse pandemic in more than a century that forced major changes in the way the auction was run.
"We are so grateful," auction chair Jaimie Sousa said Friday night. "It really showed that people saw the need and gave what they could."
Sousa said she had no dollar figure in mind going into the auction.
"I didn't have a lot of expectations for a certain number. We just wanted to do the best we could for the kids."
One factor that drove the number higher than it might otherwise have been, she said, was the number of overbids on auction idems, which she said were about triple the overbids in past years.
The top fundraising team for the "It’s For the Kids Community Challenge" was the Merry Misfits of Belknap Landscape Co., with the Laconia Harley Iron Butts as close runners-up.
Beetle, co-owner of Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, created the challenge this spring after realizing long-standing fundraising event Pub Mania was not possible during the pandemic.
Last year’s Pub Mania event raised over $355,000, but Beetle emphasized to team captains during Thursday’s closing ceremonies that this year’s goal was to do “the best we can.”
An increase in the number of teams allowed the challenge to gain momentum in its first year. The group raised a total of $74,232 in online donations, an increase from last year. Compared to the limit of 31 teams able to participate in Pub Mania based on space around the bar at Patrick’s Pub, 13 “rookie” teams embraced the fundraising spirit this year for the challenge.
The closing ceremonies for the challenge on Thursday were held virtually, in a departure from a party typically held at the pub. The group heard from several auction grant recipients, who shared what the funds meant to them.
“We have had a great time hanging out and talking about history,” said Cannon Neal, who is mentored by volunteer Kevin Carson through Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire. The pair were matched after Cannon’s grandmother enrolled him in the program, and found many common interests.
Lynette Kaichen of The Pass Along Project, the pre-K and kindergarten class at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, and Brandon Pierre of the Mayhew Program, also offered words of gratitude.
The closing ceremonies also recognized teams who went above and beyond in their team spirit and participation, as well as collecting food items.
The Feeding Families Award went to Crossfit Juggernaut for collecting the most food items for local pantries, with Tagg Team and Ladies of the Lake as runners up, and Diving Ducks earned an honorable mention. In first place for the Participation Award was Ladies of the Lake, followed by Verani Realty Reindeer, Tagg Team, Crossfit Juggernaut, Cafe Deja Vu, and Color Me Christmas. First-year teams recognized for their participation include Janice Beetle Books, Taylor Community, and Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club.
Rookie teams Lakers, Taylor Community, Water Street Cafe, Community Unity, and Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club received recognition for their especially hard work in fundraising.
Holly Ruggieri, incoming chair for the It’s For the Kids Community Challenge in 2021, was optimistic about the future of the challenge. With plans to start online fundraising in January, a social event and fundraiser in the works, a re-imagined Pub Mania event at Patrick’s Pub, and a return to an in-person closing ceremony, she’s looking forward to next year. “The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” she said.
For information about the teams that participated this year, visit childrensauction.com/challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.