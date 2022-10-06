Clearly Balanced Days

From left, Carrie James, Tina White, Joli White and Alicia Grimaldi of Clearly Balanced Days, a Belmont-based startup that produces CBD products. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun)

BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD.

The company, which began in a home basement and is now headquartered on Loudon Road, mixes, manufactures and packages products that deliver cannabidiol, or CBD, a complex of therapeutic ingredients harvested from hemp, minus THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana, which comes from the same plant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.