LACONIA — Catholic Masses are now closed to the public, according to a posting website of St. Andre Bessette parish.
The Very Rev. Marc Drouin, the pastor of the parish, said the move was made Tuesday at the direction of Bishop Peter Labasci, the leader of the state's Catholics.
The obligation of Catholics in the state to attend Mass during the weekend has been suspended.
Sacred Heart Church and St. Joseph Church remain open, but only for private prayer.
Drouin and the Rev. Monsignor Richard Thompson will continue to celebrate Masses privately.
The posting gave no indication how long ban on public Masses would continue.
