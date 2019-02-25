BELMONT — A Laconia man was arrested on a drunken driving charge after his car crashed into a mobile home early Sunday, police said.
Police identified the man arrested as Timothy Lynch, 34. He and a passenger were treated for minor injuries after the crash.
“It’s a good thing nobody was home at the time,” said Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski. “The impact was in the bedroom area of the home.”
The front end of the car, a 2010 Hyundai Genesis, smashed through a wall of the home.
Police Capt. Richard Mann described the 6:26 a.m. accident.
“Officers determined the vehicle had been traveling on Silkwood Drive, at what is suspected to be a high rate of speed before crossing over Ladd Hill Road intersection, then launching over a snowbank and coming to rest into the side of a residence on Cherry Street,” he said. “The impact moved the mobile home eight inches off its supports.
“Neighbors told officers the noise of the impact was quite startling that early in the morning.”
Lynch submitted to a blood test for alcohol, but the results haven’t come back yet.
The fire department and a town code enforcement officer checked the home after the accident. Gas and electric service was shut off to the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.