Cantin Auto

After nearly a century of operation, Cantin Chevrolet is changing ownership. The Cantin family is selling the dealership to Irwin Motors, another family-owned operation. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The city’s two new-car dealerships — Irwin Automotive Group and Cantin Chevrolet — will soon be under the same ownership if a purchase-and-sales deal goes through as scheduled Monday.

The deal, the subject of rumors for weeks, was confirmed Thursday by a post that Tom Cantin shared on social media.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.